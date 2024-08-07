You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967819

Source: GNA

Bono ‘Youth caucus for Alan’ declares support for Dr Bawumia in Election

The Bono Regional branch of the 'Youth Caucus for Alan' has declared support for Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate.

Despite previous support for Alan Kyeremanten, they remain committed to the NPP after Kyeremanten left to form the Movement for Change.

At a Sunyani press conference, leader Jeffrey Kwarteng Brobbey affirmed their loyalty to the NPP and dedication to promoting Dr. Bawumia and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The caucus emphasized unity and hard work to secure a significant victory for the party.

