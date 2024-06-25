Bono region records 10 cases of measles within six months

Health News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ten measles cases have been reported in Ghana's Bono Region from January to June 2024, down from 14 in 2023.



Dr. Prince Quarshie, Deputy Director of Public Health, expressed concern over declining immunization rates in the region over three years.



At a stakeholder meeting, he urged collaboration to improve immunization and Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance.



Immunization is vital for preventing 2-3 million deaths annually.



The region's OPD attendance has also dropped significantly, necessitating a collective effort to enhance healthcare access and outcomes. The meeting aimed to mobilize support for improving health outcomes in the region.