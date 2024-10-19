You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995752

Regional News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: otecfmghana.com

Boy, 8, accidentally fires gun; kills 12-year-old brother at Twifo Ashire

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Twifo Praso Police responded promptly, taking the boy’s body to the mortuary The Twifo Praso Police responded promptly, taking the boy’s body to the mortuary

A tragic incident in Twifo Ashire, Central Region, has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy after his eight-year-old brother accidentally discharged their father's loaded gun.

The shooting occurred while the victim was eating; the younger brother picked up the firearm and inadvertently pulled the trigger while playing.

The Twifo Praso Police responded promptly, taking the boy’s body to the mortuary.

Their father, Samuel Hegbige, a hunter, has been arrested to assist with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment