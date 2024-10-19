Boy, 8, accidentally fires gun; kills 12-year-old brother at Twifo Ashire

Regional News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

A tragic incident in Twifo Ashire, Central Region, has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy after his eight-year-old brother accidentally discharged their father's loaded gun.



The shooting occurred while the victim was eating; the younger brother picked up the firearm and inadvertently pulled the trigger while playing.



The Twifo Praso Police responded promptly, taking the boy’s body to the mortuary.



Their father, Samuel Hegbige, a hunter, has been arrested to assist with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.