Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Dauda Mohammed was arrested by the Ghana Police for posing with an unregistered gun in a photo.



He explained that the gun belonged to his nephew, and he had only used it as a prop for his WhatsApp profile.



Despite having no malicious intent, he was sentenced to six months in prison and had a bail set at 24 million Ghana cedis.



The Crime Check Foundation covered his bail for his release.