Brands and celebrities hit by TikTok cyber-attack

Source: BBC

TikTok is addressing a cyber-attack that compromised several brands and celebrities' accounts.



The video-sharing app, owned by ByteDance, stated that a "very limited" number of accounts were affected and that it is working to restore access.



CNN's account was among those compromised, and TikTok is collaborating with them to enhance security. Reality TV star Paris Hilton's account was targeted but not compromised. The incident occurs amid rising scrutiny over TikTok's data security and potential US ban unless sold by its Chinese parent company.



Notably, Donald Trump recently joined TikTok, quickly gaining over five million followers, while President Biden has around 350,000 followers.