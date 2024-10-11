You are here: HomeNews2024 10 11Article 1992152

Source: pulse.com.gh

Breaking the Silence: A call to action for Ghana's mental health crisis

On World Mental Health Day, October 10, calls for urgent reform in Ghana's mental health services are growing.

Despite 2.3 million Ghanaians living with mental health conditions, the country faces a 98% treatment gap due to stigma, limited resources, and a shortage of professionals.

Ghana has only 18 psychiatrists for over 30 million people.

The World Health Organization is working to improve care, but progress is slow.

Experts urge the government, media, traditional leaders, and individuals to take action and break the silence around mental health, emphasizing its importance for overall well-being.

