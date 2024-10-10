Breast cancer survivor launches door-to-door awareness campaign

Health News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

A door-to-door breast cancer awareness campaign has been launched in rural communities across Ghana to help prevent late-stage diagnoses.



Led by breast cancer survivor and advocate Miss Raissa Sambou, the campaign focuses on educating people outside major cities who often lack access to healthcare information.



Miss Sambou emphasized the importance of early detection and aims to dispel misconceptions about breast cancer.



The initiative, which began in Tomefa in the Ga South Municipality, will expand to the Eastern and Central regions, aiming to save lives and support families affected by the disease.