Breastfeeding protects babies against infections, others – Midwife

Health News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

World Breastfeeding Week, observed globally from August 1st to 7th, aims to educate parents on proper breastfeeding practices.



Constance Odonkor, Principal Midwifery Officer at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, emphasized the program's goal to promote and support breastfeeding.



She highlighted its benefits, including protecting babies against infections, enhancing their intelligence, and reducing diarrhea.



For mothers, breastfeeding lowers the risk of breast cancer.



Odonkor urged parents to adopt best practices, including exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by nutritious foods.



This year’s theme is “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All.”