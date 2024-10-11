Bribery claim engulfs Organised Labour after galamsey strike fiasco

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Organized Labour faces bribery accusations after calling off a planned strike against illegal mining (galamsey), sparking outrage among Ghanaians.



Allegations emerged that leaders Joshua Ansah and Isaac Bampoe Addo accepted bribes from the government.



King Ali Awudu, president of the Coalition of Concern Teachers, denied the claims, highlighting that the government committed to revoke the law permitting mining in forest reserves.



Prof. Ransford Gyampo criticized the strike suspension, accusing leaders of pre-writing speeches to cancel it.



Meanwhile, a Catholic-led protest against galamsey is set to demand urgent action from the government.