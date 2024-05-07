Bridget Otoo challenges Gabby Otchere-Darko's call for depoliticization of businesses

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, has responded to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s recent advocacy for the depoliticization of businesses, underscoring the challenges faced by entrepreneurs due to political associations.



Gabby Otchere-Darko, in a recent X post on May 5, expressed his vision for a future where businesses are not categorized based on political affiliations, emphasizing the need to view business owners as individuals striving for success and job creation rather than aligning them with political parties.



However, Bridget Otoo took to Twitter to recount a distressing incident involving a woman at the free zones area whose business allegedly suffered due to suspicions of her affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to Otoo's tweet, the woman's entire stock was left untouched in storage, while the government purportedly supported a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reproduce the same materials, even providing financial assistance for the purchase of machines.



Despite the woman's efforts to seek resolution, including seeking intervention from the vice president, the decision reportedly remained unchanged, leading to significant setbacks for her business.



Bridget Otoo's response casts doubt on the sincerity of Gabby Otchere-Darko's call for businesses to be treated without political bias, particularly in light of such incidents.