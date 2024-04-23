Bright Simons accuses EC for discarding election equipment worth over $150m

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bright Simons, a vice president at IMANI Africa, has criticized the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for discarding election equipment worth over $150 million, alleging that the equipment, including biometric devices, are still in good condition.



Simons made these assertions in a series of posts on X, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, claiming that the EC's decision to procure new equipment for the upcoming elections disregards the existing functional stock.



The IMANI vice president highlighted concerns about the EC's move to warehouse the equipment used in the 2020 elections, intending to process them as scraps. He accused the Auditor General of neglecting to conduct an asset audit, which could have determined whether there was a genuine need for new equipment worth millions of dollars.



Simons emphasized the wastefulness of discarding equipment valued at $150 million without a comprehensive audit, suggesting that such actions contribute to financial mismanagement and potential bankruptcy for Ghana.



