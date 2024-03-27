Bright Simons raises concerns over Ghana's cocoa forward contracts as collateral for loans

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has raised concerns about Ghana's forward contracts for cocoa reserves, alleging that they are being used as collateral for loans, potentially affecting the country's future financial relationships.
Simons highlighted that with cocoa prices soaring fourfold, individuals within Cocobod are considering canceling or renegotiating these contracts to take advantage of the lucrative spot market prices.
The renegotiation of contracts could have significant repercussions on Ghana's credibility with financial institutions, potentially impacting its ability to secure favorable loan terms in the future.
Ghana recently secured an $800 million loan deal with a consortium of banks, led by Cooperatieve Rabobank UA, but faces challenges in accessing the final $200 million drawdown due to insufficient cocoa reserves.
