"Bring Kofi Boakye to me" – Wontumi issues citizen's arrest over election chaos [audio]

Politics of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: wontumionline.com

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced a citizen’s arrest for former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye.



In a dramatic statement on the Wontumi Morning Show, Wontumi accused Boakye of training miscreants to cause disruption during the upcoming 2024 elections in the Ashanti region.



Wontumi expressed his intention to deal with Boakye if any violence arises, claiming that Boakye had previously lobbied for the position of Inspector General of Police but instead is allegedly working with the NDC to incite unrest.







