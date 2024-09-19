You are here: HomeNews2024 09 19Article 1983401

Source: wontumionline.com

"Bring Kofi Boakye to me" – Wontumi issues citizen's arrest over election chaos [audio]

Wontumi expressed his intention to deal with Boakye if any violence arises play videoWontumi expressed his intention to deal with Boakye if any violence arises

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced a citizen’s arrest for former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye.

In a dramatic statement on the Wontumi Morning Show, Wontumi accused Boakye of training miscreants to cause disruption during the upcoming 2024 elections in the Ashanti region.

Wontumi expressed his intention to deal with Boakye if any violence arises, claiming that Boakye had previously lobbied for the position of Inspector General of Police but instead is allegedly working with the NDC to incite unrest.



@movementtv_gh

Chairman Wontumi Places Retired COP Kofi Boakye Under Citizen’s Arrest

♬ original sound - Movement TV/Wontumi Radio 95.9

