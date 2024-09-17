Bring gari, sugar & water for a sleep-over in the EC office – Zuba to demonstrators

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have urged participants in Tuesday's protest to bring supplies like gari, sugar, and water, as they may spend the night at the Electoral Commission (EC) office.



Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, known as 'King Zuba,' stated that the protest aims to demand a forensic audit of the voter register.



He called on all Ghanaians, not just NDC supporters, to join.



The EC has rejected the NDC's claims of irregularities, stating it has already addressed the party's concerns. Protests will occur nationwide.