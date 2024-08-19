BringBackGNBank: 2nd phase of campaign kicks off in the northern part of Ghana

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: todaygh.com

The second phase of the #BringBackGNBank national tour has started in northern Ghana, with the aim of urging the government to reinstate the bank’s license.



Led by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the tour will visit all 300 GN Bank branches across Ghana to assess the bank's properties and engage with the public.



Dr. Nduom highlighted the campaign’s focus on local economic development and criticized the impact of the bank’s closure on the economy.



The tour will include live radio engagements on Yem Radio and Suhupielli FM on August 20, 2024.



Nduom is also calling on the government to clear outstanding debts owed to Groupe Nduom companies.