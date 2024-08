Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor Prince David Osei has told Ghanaians that choosing John Dramani Mahama will deepen Ghana’s woes.



He has therefore asked Ghanaians to think critically about the choice they will make in the 2024 election.



Prince David Osei is of the view that Ghanaians should commit to a brighter future and leadership that inspires progress.