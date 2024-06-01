Bringing NDC is like moving from frying pan to fire

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana's Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged citizens to remain loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that the country's future will improve under their governance.



She emphasized that although there are current challenges, having faith in the NPP will lead to better times.



Conversely, she warned that if Ghanaians opt for a change in government, the challenges will persist and worsen.



As the 2024 elections approach, Ghanaians will have the opportunity to vote for new leadership.