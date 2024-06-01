You are here: HomeNews2024 06 01Article 1945028

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Bringing NDC is like moving from frying pan to fire

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghana's Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged citizens to remain loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that the country's future will improve under their governance.

She emphasized that although there are current challenges, having faith in the NPP will lead to better times.

Conversely, she warned that if Ghanaians opt for a change in government, the challenges will persist and worsen.

As the 2024 elections approach, Ghanaians will have the opportunity to vote for new leadership.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment