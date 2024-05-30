British Council Ghana marks 80th milestone

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The British Council in Ghana is celebrating its 80th anniversary with events in June, focusing on its contributions to Ghana’s cultural and educational landscape.



Activities include sponsoring the 'Unsung category' at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, hosting a music summit, and sharing research on UK alumni's impact on national development.



The theme is “80 years of building connections, understanding and trust; turning legacies and lessons into innovation and impact.”



The Council has significantly influenced education, arts, and vocational training in Ghana since 1944, supporting youth development and fostering UK-Ghana relations.