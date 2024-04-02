British-Ghanaian child author Sarah Kittoe constructs e-library for school in Tema

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

11-year-old British-Ghanaian child author, Sarah Afua Kittoe, has upheld her pledge made two years ago to construct a library for a school in Tema, Ghana.



During her initial visit to Ghana in 2022 at the age of nine, Sarah promised to support Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema, where her father attended, by establishing a library. Now, she has fulfilled that promise by creating a full e-library and computer lab for the school, with plans underway for a physical book library.



Sarah, who has already authored and published three books by the age of nine, has recently released her fourth book, 'Ama and the Lost Key', which incorporates Ghanaian themes. She generously donates all proceeds from her book sales to charitable organizations, showcasing her commitment to giving back.



Through fundraising efforts and book sales, Sarah has transformed the library at Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School, equipping it with modern facilities such as HP Desktop Computers and new furniture.



Her latest book, “Ama and the Lost Key”, not only entertains readers with its captivating storyline but also emphasizes themes of unity and exploration, rooted in Ghanaian culture.



Sarah's philanthropic endeavors and passion for storytelling serve as inspiration for young authors and individuals globally, showcasing the impact that dedication and compassion can have on community development.



Despite her literary achievements, Sarah remains grounded and expresses her diverse interests beyond writing, including art, music, and sports.



As Sarah continues to make strides in the literary world, her future remains bright, filled with promise and potential for further contributions to both literature and charitable causes.