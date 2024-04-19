British High Commission donates protective equipment worth £260,000 to GAF

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: British High Commission

In demonstrating bilateral collaboration and commitment to strengthening the UK-Ghana defence and security partnership, the British High Commission in Accra has made the donation of £260,000 worth of Military Protective Equipment (MPE) to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB).



The 150 set of MPE, which includes essential protective equipment such as helmets, body armour, and first aid kits, aims to enhance the capacity of the Ghanaian Armed Forces and further strengthen the existing ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana in matters of defence and security.



The official handover ceremony which took place on Thursday at the Burma Camp in Accra brought together the Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Bismark Onwona, the Brigade Commander of the Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB), Brigadier General Isaac Nicholas Paintsil, other representatives from the Ghana Armed Forces and representatives from the UK government, showcasing a collaborative effort to continuously improve relationships between the two nations’ Armed Forces.



Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the UK’s Defence Advisor to the British High Commissioner Richard Walters said: “This donation marks another milestone in the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Ghana, and a testament to the mutual respect and friendship that exists between our two nations. I am confident this will go a long way to advance our shared commitment to promoting peace and security in the region.”



The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Bismark Onwona also noted: “Let me emphasize the fact that we value the strong and the unique partnership that we share with the UK. This donation is thus a further demonstration of a clear commitment of the UK to contribute to security and stability not only of the country but most especially the Sub-region.”



“These equipment donated today will undoubtedly enhance our capability to protect our personnel and serve as a vital resource in our efforts to ensure a safe and conducive environment for all to go about their day-to-day activities successfully, both in Ghana and abroad”.



The gifting was part of several events being held in Accra as part of the UK-Ghana Staff Talks, with representatives from both the UK and Ghanaian Ministries of Defence engaging in bilateral dialogue to ensure the continuation of these close bonds.



The British High Commission expresses its gratitude to the Ghana Armed Forces for their continued collaboration in defence and security matters.