British Reuters advisor killed in Russian missile strike

General News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: BBC

A British safety advisor working with Reuters, Ryan Evans, was killed in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.



The attack targeted the Hotel Sapphire, where six Reuters staff members were staying. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the strike, with two other Reuters employees injured, one seriously.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences, calling the attack an example of "daily Russian terror." The city of Kramatorsk, near the frontlines, has faced regular attacks as the war continues.