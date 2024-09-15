“Broke” Upper Manya Krobo Assembly seeks support to buy fuel for DRIP equipment

Politics of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: mybrytfmonline.com

The Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly in the Eastern Region is facing financial challenges in fueling construction equipment under the government's District Road Improvement Program (DRIP).



District Chief Executive Joe Sam revealed that they had to borrow GHS 20,000 from NPP parliamentary candidate Joseph Tetteh to buy fuel.



This sparked criticism from the NDC, who condemned the move as unconstitutional, accusing the assembly of politicizing the initiative.



They also raised concerns over a past incident involving the sale of a grader.



The NDC praised their incumbent MP’s achievements and expressed confidence in retaining the seat in the December elections.