Bryan Acheampong commends Golden Exotics Ghana Limited for 20 years of Agricultural excellence

General News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has lauded Golden Exotics Ghana Limited during their 20th Anniversary Durbar in Shai Osudoku for their remarkable contributions to Ghana's agricultural sector over the past two decades.



The event celebrated the company's dedication to sustainable agriculture, job creation, and economic growth in the country.



Golden Exotics Ghana Limited, with a 2000-hectare banana plantation, employs 4,000 permanent workers and exports approximately 100,000 tons of bananas annually, making them one of Europe's major suppliers of Fairtrade Bananas.



The company contributes significantly to the local economy, generating over 60 million Euros in foreign exchange and injecting more than 20 million Euros into the local economy.



During the durbar, the Minister commended Golden Exotics for its plans to expand its market presence in the West African region, in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Currently, the company exports 80% of its products to Europe and the remaining 20% to select African countries, contributing to regional trade and sustainable development.



In addition to its economic impact, Golden Exotics also plays a role in road maintenance, contributing approximately GHC2 million annually.



While acknowledging this effort, the Minister proposed redirecting these funds towards direct community development projects to enhance local welfare.



He suggested that the government take up road maintenance responsibilities to allow the company to focus more on community initiatives, which would benefit the local populace.