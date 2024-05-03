Builsa South MP donates GHC 5,000 to support dialysis Center establishment

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has demonstrated his commitment to public health by making a generous cash donation of GHC 5000.00 towards the establishment of a Dialysis Center at the Upper East Regional Hospital.



Dr. Apaak's contribution comes as a significant boost to the efforts aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the region, particularly for individuals battling kidney-related ailments.







Expressing his unwavering support for the initiative, Dr. Apaak emphasized the importance of ensuring access to quality healthcare facilities for all residents.



In addition to his financial contribution, he called upon stakeholders to play an active advocacy role in combatting the misuse and abuse of certain energy drinks available in local markets.



Dr. Apaak raised concerns about the potential adverse health effects of these products, citing their possible association with kidney diseases among young people.



In response to Dr. Apaak's donation and advocacy efforts, Emmanuel Akatibo, a Physician Assistant leading the campaign for the establishment of the Dialysis Center, expressed profound appreciation.







Akatibo conveyed confidence that the MP's donation would significantly bolster the establishment of the much-needed healthcare facility.



He assured Dr. Apaak that the donated funds would be utilized effectively to advance the project's objectives and ensure the provision of essential dialysis services to patients in need.



Furthermore, Akatibo pledged to actively engage in advocacy initiatives aimed at raising awareness about kidney health and promoting preventive measures within the community.



He echoed Dr. Apaak's call for heightened vigilance regarding the consumption of potentially harmful energy drinks, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing public health and well-being.