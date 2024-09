Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa South, supports women’s empowerment as key to social change.



He donated 10,000 Cedis to fund electricity and roofing for rice mills run by women’s groups in Fumbisi Zongo and Logmiisa.



The gesture received enthusiastic support from the women and local assemblymembers.