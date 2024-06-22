Buipewura Jinapor eulogizes former Savannah Regional Minister for peace in Gonjaland

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, has commended former Savannah Regional Minister Adam Salifu Braimah for his role in resolving chieftaincy disputes and restoring peace in Gonjaland.



The Chief acknowledged National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah's efforts in maintaining national peace but specifically highlighted Braimah's achievements in uniting warring factions in the region.



The Gonja Traditional Council and Savannah Regional House of Chiefs have pledged to work together to ensure peace during and after the 2024 elections.