Bunkpurugu MP hosts John Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu for two day event on community engagements

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

In a bid to deepen engagement and foster community involvement, the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, Dr. Abed Lamangin Bandim, alongside the former President John Dramani Mahma and former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrisu, unveiled an ambitious two-day schedule packed with diverse activities within the Bunkpurugu constituency.



Day One - December 27, 2023



The day will kick off with a momentous Durbar of Chiefs, a pivotal event aimed at honoring and engaging with traditional leaders.



This grand gathering will take place in Bunkpurugu, commencing at 10:00am and will continue until 2:00pm, symbolizing a celebration of culture and dialogue between the leadership and the community.



Following this, a Stakeholders Engagement session will ensue, that will foster dialogue and interaction between various stakeholders within the constituency.



This will be held in Bunkpurugu from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, and this session aims to address pertinent issues and gather insights from key voices in the community.



Day Two - December 28, 2023



The second day commence with a spirited football natch between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Bimoba Students’ Union (BISU) teams at Nakpanduri.



The match will be held from 8:00am to 10:00am, and this will provide a platform for sportsmanship and community unity.



Subsequently, Dr. Abed Bandim and Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu will address the BISU community, sharing insights and engaging in discussions to empower and uplift the youth.



This address will be held from 11:00am to 2:00pm, focusing on education, skills development, and opportunities for the young generation.



The day will be climax with a rally at Nakpanduri from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, where both MPs will deliver impassioned speeches, rallying support and outlining visions for the constituency's development.



The comprehensive two-day itinerary will showcase the commitment of Dr Abed Bandim to actively engage with constituents across various spheres, from cultural ceremonies to sports events and crucial community dialogues.



The fervour and enthusiasm displayed by the constituents mirror the significance of such engagements in fostering a more inclusive and participatory governance structure within Bunkpurugu.