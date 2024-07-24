Bush fires, domestic fires high in Upper East Region – GNFS

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.a1radioonline.com

The Upper East Region has experienced a significant rise in domestic and bushfire outbreaks, recording 103 incidents from January to June 2024.



DCFO Anthony Gyasi Boateng, the Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), attributes this increase to a lack of education among residents.



Speaking at the inauguration of a Fire Service Post in Sirigu, Boateng emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between residents and fire service personnel to combat the issue.



He urged residents to promptly report fire signs and treat fire personnel as allies.



The GNFS is intensifying educational campaigns to enhance fire prevention and safety.