Source: The Chronicle

Businessman allegedly swindles businessman off $105,000

The Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to businessman Hamza Ali, 47, set at GH¢2 million, with two sureties, one requiring justified landed property.

Ali faces charges of defrauding fellow businessman Gideon Oppong of $105,000 under the Criminal Offences Act.

The alleged fraud occurred on May 23, 2024, when Ali promised to exchange the funds into cedis through a Forex Bureau account.

After receiving the money, Ali failed to deliver and became uncontactable, leading Oppong to file a police complaint.

Ali was arrested on July 23 and will appear in court again on October 14, 2024.

