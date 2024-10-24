Businessman dares NDC to start 24-Hour campaign

Politics of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.anchorghana.com

Influential businessman Field Marshall has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demonstrate their commitment to their proposed 24-hour economy policy by campaigning non-stop for 24 hours.



He believes this would validate their policy's feasibility ahead of the 2024 elections.



While political analysts view the challenge as an opportunity to test the party's promises, others, like economist Dr. Ama Boateng, argue that the policy is being misunderstood.



The NDC has not officially responded, but the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized the practicality of the proposal, questioning the NDC's economic credibility.