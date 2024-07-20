Businessman in court over stolen car

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

Fuseini Hashimu, a businessman, has been granted GHC370,000.00 bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly receiving a stolen black Honda CR-V worth GHC350,000.00.



The court imposed strict bail conditions, including three sureties.



Hashimu, who denies the charge, was traced and arrested in Kumasi after the car was deceitfully taken from John Arthur’s garage by Ishmael Bashiru, who is currently on the run.



Hashimu admitted negotiating to buy the car but denied purchasing or driving it.



The case will proceed with a management conference on August 19, 2024.