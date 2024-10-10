Businessman petitions presidency over Kwahumanhene’s alleged bribery, betrayal of trust

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

starrfm.com.gh

The Presidency has directed Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahu Abenehene and ADB Bank Board Chairman, to respond within 7 days to allegations of defrauding businessman Collins Darkwa Aboagye of over GHC 2.4 million.



Aboagye, CEO of Prabhat Trading Limited, claims he paid GHC 2 million to Daasebre after securing a GHC 12 million loan facilitated by the ADB Chairman under agreed conditions.



Despite multiple assurances, Daasebre failed to repay the amount, prompting Aboagye to petition the Presidency for intervention.



The Office of the President is now seeking a response from Daasebre on the matter.