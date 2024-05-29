Businessman remanded over alleged GH¢289,600 over alleged visa fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: GNA

Faisal Moro, a businessman, has been remanded by an Adenta Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding individuals of GH₵289,600 in a visa scam.



Moro is accused of providing forged German visas, which were detected as fake when two victims attempted to travel.



Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Moro pleaded not guilty, claiming he was trying to resolve the issue.



The court ordered police to verify Moro’s residence and sureties for bail consideration, adjourning the case to June 11.



Moro admitted the offence in his caution statement to police, according to Chief Inspector Anim Darko.