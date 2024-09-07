“Buy Ghana first” policy will be pivotal under my presidency, says Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the importance of the proposed “Buy Ghana First” policy in supporting local industries and creating jobs.



He noted that goods like textiles and furniture will be prioritized for procurement, aiding the private sector's growth.



Speaking in Tema, he highlighted his party’s manifesto, which includes a new tax regime, solar power generation, and job creation through ICT training.



Bawumia also pointed to achievements like removing "ghost workers" from payrolls, saving GHC 800 million annually, and expanding education access through Free SHS and Free TVET programs.