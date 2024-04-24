By end of May, Ghanaians won't experience dumsor again - Former NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Former Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has reassured Ghanaians that the government is diligently addressing the recent power challenges, promising that the issues, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’, will be resolved by the end of May 2024.



In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Ayeh-Paye affirmed the Akufo-Addo administration's commitment to alleviating the power issues and expressed confidence that the situation would improve significantly within the next month.



"We've kept the light on for the past seven years. What has been happening is just some outages that we’re working on, and we want to assure them [Ghanaians] that by the end of next month [May], we’ll not see these things again," he said.



He urged patience from citizens, emphasizing that the government is implementing measures to tackle the challenges effectively.



Ayeh-Paye also disclosed progress on the Twin City Energy power project, which has been completed and awaits integration into the national grid to bolster electricity supply.



“VRA hasn’t given us the timetable yet, but what they have told us is that they’re done with what they’re supposed to do,” he noted.



Asserting that a timetable is unnecessary as the power challenges will be resolved by May's end, Ayeh-Paye urged citizens to remain patient while the government works to rectify the situation.