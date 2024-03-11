By hook or crook, we are going to win 2024 elections - NPP National Youth Organizer

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, expressed confidence in the party's victory in the 2024 elections, stating they will win "by all means necessary."



After visiting constituencies in the Upper West region, Mustapha emphasized the importance of supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, noting that the party will campaign vigorously for success.



While expressing his optimism for victory in the upcoming elections, he highlighted the party flagbearer's impact, stating



“By hook or crook, we are going to win the December elections. We are going to campaign like we have never done before and that is why I am extremely confident about our victory and nothing is going to stop it.



“The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.



“Today, if I take you to Dondoli you will see a youth resource centre. The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”