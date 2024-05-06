C/R: 10 persons severely injured in accident at Potsin Junction

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

Ten people are in critical condition after a tipper truck collided with Toyota Hiace passenger mini bus at Mustapha Plus near Potsin Junction on the Kasoa – Winneba Highway in the Central Region.



The incident happened on Saturday May 4, 2024 in the evening.



An eyewitness Matthew Mensah who helped to remove the victims from the mangled vehicle said the car which caused the accident failed to stop which led to the crash.



He said after a wrongful overtaken, the driver of the truck lost control and collided with the passenger bus travelling from Takoradi to Accra.



The victims were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.



The case has been reported to the Gomoa Potsin police for investigation.