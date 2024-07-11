C/R: 3 Immigration officers escape lynching after being accused of stealing GHC200

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Three Ghana Immigration Service officers in Assin Dompim, Central Region, have been accused of stealing Gh¢200 from a trader's shop.



The incident occurred on July 9, 2024, during a delivery of sachet water.



The trader, Akos Tiwaa, set a trap with the money, which disappeared after the officers left.



A search revealed the cash under their vehicle's doormat, sparking community outrage.



Police intervened, ensuring the officers' safety.



The accused deny the allegations, and the case is under investigation. The Ghana Immigration Service has pledged an independent inquiry, although no arrests have been made.