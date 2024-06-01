You are here: HomeNews2024 06 01Article 1945058

Source: Kasapa FM Online

C/R: 80-year-old farmer stoned to death over alleged affair in Assin Otabilkrom

An 80-year-old farmer, Kwesi Arhin, has been killed by Kwabena Badu in Assin Otabilkrom, Central Region, on May 29, 2024.

Badu suspected Arhin of having an affair with his girlfriend, Ekua Ansama.

Badu attacked Arhin with sticks and stones, resulting in his death.

Police have arrested Badu. Neither Arhin nor Badu was legally married to Ansama.

Witnesses reported that Badu threatened others who attempted to intervene.

Arhin's grandson had previously warned him about the danger.

The body is at Abura Dunkaw District Hospital morgue pending further investigation.

