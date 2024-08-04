You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966559

C/R: Agona Nyarkrom paramount chief prays for 2024 NDC victory

Prof Opoku-Agyemang exchanging pleasantries with the Agon Nyarkrom chief Prof Opoku-Agyemang exchanging pleasantries with the Agon Nyarkrom chief

Okofo Okatakyie Nyarko Eku X, Paramount Chief of Agona Nyarkrom, expressed support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections, hopeful for significant development in Agona.

During NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's visit, he highlighted issues like youth unemployment and poor roads.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised robust support and criticized the current administration for neglecting projects started by the previous NDC government.

She assured the chiefs of peaceful elections and valued their partnership in executing the NDC's development plans.

