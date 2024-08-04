C/R: Agona Nyarkrom paramount chief prays for 2024 NDC victory

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: class

Okofo Okatakyie Nyarko Eku X, Paramount Chief of Agona Nyarkrom, expressed support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections, hopeful for significant development in Agona.



During NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's visit, he highlighted issues like youth unemployment and poor roads.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised robust support and criticized the current administration for neglecting projects started by the previous NDC government.



She assured the chiefs of peaceful elections and valued their partnership in executing the NDC's development plans.