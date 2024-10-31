C/R: Angry chiefs, residents protest, demand restoration of damaged tarred road

Regional News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Residents and chiefs of Breman Esiam in the Central Region are outraged after the government destroyed their only tarred road to build a new one ahead of the elections.



They claim the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has left them “nothing but dust” and are demanding the restoration of the road, which links Breman Fawomanye to Ajumako.



Community members threaten to vote against the NPP in the upcoming elections due to their dissatisfaction.



Assembly Members also support the demands, urging swift action before the 2024 elections, or they will mobilize the community against the party.