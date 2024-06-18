You are here: HomeNews2024 06 18Article 1951697

Source: kasapafmonline.com

C/R: Drunkard allegedly poisoned through alcohol during naming ceremony

A 30-year-old man, Kojo Aquaye, allegedly died from poisoning after attending a naming ceremony in Ajumako Abrofoa, Central Region.

After eating and drinking, he collapsed and foamy water came from his mouth, leading eyewitnesses to suspect poisoning.

He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, with a post-mortem revealing damaged intestines.

Residents suspect he was poisoned due to his history of stealing while drunk. The case has been reported to the police for investigation, and the body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

