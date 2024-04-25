C/R: Family attacks hospital staff, vandalizes property over boy’s death at Kasoa

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

A group of angry family members has attacked staff at the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, accusing them of negligence resulting in the death of their 17-year-old son.



On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, around 10:00 Pm, the family members took the deceased, Nana Adu to the hospital for treatment after going unconscious, but the boy died after an hour.



News of the boy’s death angered some of the family members who started vandalizing items at the hospital while others physically attacked the staff.



Daniel Hebibor, father of the deceased in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan accused the medical staff of giving his son wrong medication leading to his death.



But the Medical Superintendent of the Mother and Children Hospital, Dr Apetogbor Dzedegbe strongly rejected the allegations leveled against them.



He said the Doctors did their possible best to save the boy’s life but unfortunately, he could not survive.



Meanwhile, Police officers at Kasoa District Police Command have arrested three of the family members for assaulting the medical staff to help in investigations.