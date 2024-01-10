C/R: Farmer arrested over wife’s death at Mfuom

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 45-year-old farmer popularly known as ‘Ato Wicked’ is currently in the grips of the Dunkwa police for shooting his wife to death at Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.



The deceased, Ama was stabbed multiple times before being shot by her husband after threatening to divorce him for some months now due to constant misunderstanding and fighting.



Residents and family members were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 around 11:00 AM.



According to a neighbor who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the family was in the process resolving their issue to get them to live in peace when the murder occurred.



A source revealed that the suspect attempted to commit suicide by hanging after killing his wife but was stopped by some residents who forcefully broke his door who later informed the Police.





The law enforcement officers proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.



The body has since been deposited at the Dunkwa-on-Offin Government Government Mortuary, while the Police have commenced investigations.



Meanwhile, the suspect husband is also receiving treatment at the Dunkwa On-Offin Government Hospital under police guard.