C/R: Girl, 15, allegedly killed by stepfather, body parts removed

A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly killed by her Stepfather after he slashed her throat and stabbed her in the stomach at Nsuobri near Bawjiase in the Central Region.



The unfortunate incident happened on Monday, April 29, 2024.



The deceased has been identified as Dorcas Dzidzor, a Junior High School Two pupil.



Martin McCarthy, the Assembly Member for Nsuobri Electoral Area narrated that the deceased was in the company of some friends to fetch water when the suspect followed her.



Midway through the journey, Mr. Amenyo, the suspect asked Dorcas to escort him to an unknown location after sending the others who were with her on another errand.



However, they returned and neither Dorcas nor her stepfather could be found.



Later, a search team was dispatched to look for the teenage girl and after several hours, her lifeless body was discovered in a cassava farm.



Dorcas hands and legs were tied with socks stuffed in her mouth while she lay in the bush in a supine position.



It is suspected that the stepfather might have impregnated her and since he doesn’t want anyone to know, he killed her.



Reports say, the deceased and her stepfather have been having misunderstandings almost every day but the reasons are known to only both of them.



Meanwhile, the Suspect has been arrested and in Police custody assisting investigation.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mortuary by the police for autopsy and preservation.