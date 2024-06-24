You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953878

Source: /mybrytfmonline.com

C/R: Man, 60, killed by a speeding taxi cab

A 60-year-old man, Joseph Kwaku Koranteng, a retired pastor of the Apostolic Church of Ghana in Gomoa Nyanyano, has been crushed to death by a speeding taxi with registration number GX 8200-20 at Krispo City near Yoo Mart.

The incident occurred while he was crossing the dual carriage highway to check his blood pressure.

The police have since conveyed his body to the Mother and Child Hospital Morgue for preservation.

The driver of the taxi has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

