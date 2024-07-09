C/R: Man found dead in river after girlfriend escorted him to swim

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The body of a 30-year-old man named Joe has been discovered in River Akora at Gomoa Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.



Joe had gone swimming with his girlfriend on Friday but failed to resurface.



Despite efforts by community members and divers, his body was not found until a local fetish priest conducted rituals on Monday, July 8, 2024, leading to its discovery in Gomoa Brofoyedu.



The body has been taken to Agona Swedru Hospital Mortuary, and police investigations into the incident are underway.