You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960709

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: kasapafmonline.com

C/R: Mason, 38, commits suicide after evening prayer and worship session

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ajumako District Police Command is investigating The Ajumako District Police Command is investigating

A 38-year-old mason in Ajumako Entumbil, Central Region, Ghana, hanged himself after an evening prayer session.

He had been heard singing praises and praying, which was unusual for him.

Concerned when he fell silent, his family discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan with a sponge.

Despite appearing physically well, the reason for his suicide remains unclear.

The Ajumako District Police Command is investigating, and his body has been taken to the morgue.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment