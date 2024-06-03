C/R: NDC members invoke curses on NPP PC for allegedly busing voters from Kasoa

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

In Assin Central, NDC members have invoked curses on EC officials and NPP candidate Godfred Nti Anewu, accusing him of transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes.



The NDC, led by Women’s Organizer Agartha Yawson, slaughtered sheep to call upon river gods Antoa Nyama and Betinsin to thwart any election rigging efforts.



NDC Communications Officer Abdoni Emmanuel warned NPP leadership against busing foreigners to vote.



EC officials have not commented, while NPP candidate Anewu denies the accusations, expressing confidence that the curses will not affect him.