C/R: NDC supporters storm police station to demand release of Gomoa West chairman

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) staged a protest at the Bakaano Police Station in Cape Coast, demanding the release of Alhaji Mohammed Kassim, the party's Chairman for Gomoa West.



His arrest followed a confrontation between NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) members during the inauguration of the District Roads Improvement Programme.



NDC members had sought to remove pictures of NPP candidates from the event. Kassim has been detained for over 24 hours without clear charges.



NDC leaders warned the police to handle the situation fairly, as supporters pledged to continue their protest until he is released.